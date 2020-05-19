|
Keith N. Fluegel, age 32, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence in Fairview, Pa.
He was born April 27, 1988, a son to Larry S. Fluegel and late Michelle A. Fedak Fluegel.
Keith graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 2006 and served for the United States Marine Corps. Keith served much of his time in front line combat overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was Honorably Discharged from the Military in 2011.
He worked in IT for Velocity.net. Keith loved his family and friends and he especially enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend and children.
In addition to his father, Keith is survived by his girlfriend Anae Abbey, his sons Ayden Abbey, Dean Fluegel, and his soon to be born daughter Phoenix Fluegel. He is also survived by siblings Heather Hicks, Kimberly Hicks (Josh Welch), Carrie Fluegel, Christine Fluegel, Nicholas Fluegel (Wendy Rodgers). Brianna Wolfgang and Brandon Fluegel, Larry's wife Ann Fluegel, and 13 nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, May 20th at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, on West Lake Road, with full Military Honors. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
Memorials can be made to the family in care of the Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2020