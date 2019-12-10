|
Keith N. Shade, 89, of Findley Lake, N.Y. and formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away December 5, 2019 surrounded by family at the Corry Manor, Corry, Pa. He was born December 20, 1929, in Cambridge Springs, Pa., a son of the late Gerald and Hattie Klie Shade.
He grew up in Wesleyville, Pa. and graduated from Wesleyville High School in 1948. He attended Gannon College and then Penn State Behrend where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Keith served with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Following his Honorable Discharge, he began working at Erie Technological Products where he met the love of his life Audrey Doolittle. Keith and Audrey married in 1954 and had been married for 65 years.
Keith worked at Smith Meter, Inc. as a Mechanical Project Engineer in Research and Development for over 35 years until his retirement.
Keith had several patents worldwide with Smith Meter and worked in power plant input with high voltage electric motors for machine shop and plant wiring. He designed control circuits and installed conduit and wiring for explosion proof gasoline areas to pump motors. He designed, built, tested, installed and serviced gasoline station pumps, meters and valves at truck stops and gas station fuel terminal systems. He worked closely with company President, George Ciotti on static explosion jet aircraft fueling for two years. He maintained and calibrated all test stands and equipment in the plant, traceable to The Bureau of Standards. He worked on roof top plant heating and air conditioners during emergency situations and designed and maintained plant security alarms. He installed hundreds of computer terminals and miles of wiring and servicing in the early days of computers at the company. He also fixed fax machines, blueprint machines and tool gauge equipment. Keith was the "fixer" at Smith Meter and anytime someone had anything that needed fixed, they knew he was the guy they could bring it to and it would be fixed.
He had a 1st Class Radio Telephone Operators License good for operating any telephone or radio station and a General Class Amateur Ham Radio License. In his spare time, he administered tests for the FCC for beginners in Ham Radio Morse Code for those who wanted to become licensed operators.
Keith built his first house himself at the age of 18 and built five more after that in Erie, Harborcreek, Wesleyville and two in Findley Lake. He hired bulldozers, plasterers and well drillers only, everything else was done by his hands. Keith and Audrey moved to Findley Lake in 1976 after completing a home they built together. They also built another home on their property which they eventually moved into. They enjoyed 45 years of living in the beautiful Findley Lake area.
He published an article in Science & Mechanics Magazine in the August 1962 issue for building a Fold-Up Vacation Trailer that he made and could be pulled by a car and was used for many family vacations. He built two sailboats - one a catamaran sailboat and sailed Lake Erie. Keith took flying lessons and soloed at age 16 and had a license for single engine airplanes. He built two airplanes at Dart Airport in Chautauqua, one was a bi-plane. He was also licensed to fly gliders and enjoyed flying at Dart Airport.
He was a Civil War aficionado and traveled to many battlegrounds. He was especially interested in the Battle of Gettysburg. There was an area there that many considered sacred ground because it had been set up with tents that were used by doctors to try and save the lives of hundreds of wounded soldiers. Many were not able to be saved and died at that spot. When Keith found out that a developer was coming in to build a residential subdivision and supermarket, he paid for a plaque to be erected that would commemorate the site where so many soldiers lost their lives, he wanted that ground to always be remembered.
Keith was also an active volunteer at Tamarack Wildlife in Saegertown, Pa. He traveled hundreds of miles using his own car to pick up injured animals and then brought them back to Tamarack for rehabilitation until they could be released. He served as Vice-President for a time and helped with fundraisers, donations and with building larger enclosures for birds of prey.
His favorite vacation was when he and Audrey went on a sailing excursion on the Schooner Sylvian W. Beal and sailed the Mystic, Connecticut waters. He also loved family vacations camping in Clear Creek near Cook Forest. Keith and Audrey owned motorcycles and rode the countryside together. They also enjoyed skiing at Peek-N-Peak Resort.
In all his years working at Smith Meter, he was never late, absent or sick. He always said he was most proud of that more than anything else. He was an extremely hard worker who never stopped whether he was at work or at home. He always saw the good in everyone. Keith was a very kind and giving soul. He refused to hate even if someone was unkind or took advantage of his kindness. He would say, "if they dislike me, I'll find something to give them, compliment them on or say something positive to them". If he saw someone in a wheelchair, he would tell them "there are no wheelchairs in heaven". He spent the last nine weeks of his life in a wheelchair. He no longer needs one.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by two aunts Donna Klie Wright and Gladys Shade Larson and an uncle Gordon Shade.
Keith is survived by his wife Audrey whom he married in 1954 in Morgantown, W. Va.; two daughters, Linda Sansone and her husband Jamie and Becky Majewski and her husband David, an aunt Jean Klie Hull and three cousins. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Erika Majewski Fischer (Andrew), David Majewski (Nicole), Victoria Majewski Hawthorne (Christopher) and Nicolas Sansone and six great-grandchildren, Brooke, Angela, Andrew and Annabelle Fischer and Nicholas and Alexander Majewski.
Keith was a giver in life and is now a giver in death in his service to science and humanity. He has donated his body to the University of Buffalo Medical School for teaching and research purposes.
