Keith Renard Cattledge, 51, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born to Mrs. Dorothy DeBerry-Cattledge and the late Clarence Cattledge on March 19, 1969.
Keith graduated from Academy High School. He was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church; where he served as a Jr. Usher.
He was a star football player for the Erie Wildcats as a running back.
Keith worked for Calamari's for many years as a cook. He loved to cook for his family and friends, he was an all-around cook.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his aunts Lelia Lee and Barb DeBerry, and uncle John DeBerry.
Keith leaves to cherish his loving memories his wife Rewa Cattledge, Erie, mother Dorothy Cattledge, Erie, brother Jamall Cattledge Pittsburgh, three sons Donta Carson, Antwan Pulliam and Keith Cattledge Jr., and two daughters Penny Faith and Kesha Cattledge, all of Erie. He was blessed with ten grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 East 23rd Street, Erie, PA 16503, friends are invited to visit with family from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow with the Rev. Duane Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be at the Lakeside Cemetery. Professional arrangements are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504. All CDC guidelines will be followed.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 1, 2020.