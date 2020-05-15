|
|
Kelley Elizabeth Robinson, 57, of Erie, Pa., was called home on Monday, May 4th, 2020. Kelley was born on October 17, 1962, in Erie, Pa. The 7th blessing of Virginia Robinson-Guillaume (nee: Carothers) and the late Luther Terry Robinson. The family moved to New York in 1968, where she attended James Madison High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. Upon graduating high school, she moved back to her birthplace where she later became employed at GTE (Verizon) as a phone operator. She was also a graduate of Erie Business Center for Medical Billing and Coding.
In 2000, Kelley was diagnosed with Primary Pulmonary Hypertension which affected her lungs and caused her to later go into Pulmonary distress and organ failure. In 2009, She received a bilateral lung transplant. Due to complications, she received a second bilateral lung transplant at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in December 2012 with a positive outcome. She received a third chance at life. Kelley was a true fighter!
Kelley went on to live an enriching life. She loved to travel with her family, attend concerts and conferences. She also enjoyed dancing, skating, gardening cooking and hosting many family gatherings. Her doors were always open to family, friends, and neighbors for a kind word, a warm meal, and refuge.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a sister Geraldine Denise Robinson.
Kelley leaves her legacy to four children, whom she loved dearly; Charisse Robinson, Kyle Robinson Sr, Shawn Robinson, and Azizah Muhammad (all of Erie). Five grandchildren; Kyle Robinson Jr, Maloni Robinson, Jakil Dawson, Jakari Dawson, and Divine Robinson. Two nieces; Ahmiysh Waiters and Candice Robinson whom she helped raise as her own. Two brothers David Robinson (Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Robert Robinson (Erie, Pa.); four sisters Charlene Robinson, Tena Nitti, Terri Robinson and Grace Robinson (all of Brooklyn, N.Y.), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a private family funeral at the Pitts Funeral Home, followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 15, 2020