Kelley Lee Ganska Wilke, age 41, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Erie on July 26, 1978, daughter of Leroy M. and Laurie A. (Smith) Ganska of Erie.
Kelley was a 1996 graduate of Mercyhurst Preparatory School. She was currently employed by Penn State Behrend in the Health and Wellness Center. Kelley was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. Her passion in life was raising and caring for her three daughters and being their biggest fan in their pursuits of competitive gymnastics, cheerleading and soccer.
Kelley was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Walter and Frances Ganska; maternal grandfather, James Smith; her uncle and godfather, James L. "Jimmie" Ganska and one aunt, Lisa Smith Gallagher.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 16 years, Scott A. Wilke, Jr., whom she married on Sept. 6, 2003; her three daughters: Emily, Lauren and Olivia; two sisters, Leanne Hennessy (Matt) and Stephanie Ganska (Jeremy Thomas); maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Smith; in-laws: Lynn Simile (Bob Kappas) and Scott Wilke, Sr. (Sandy); a brother-in-law, Zach Simile as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call upon the family at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A prayer service will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Following the Funeral Mass, Kelley will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Wilke Girls College Fund" at any local PNC Bank branch.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019