It is with great sadness we announce, Kellie S. Troyer, 58, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, after a brief illness. She was born on August 9, 1962, in Corry, a daughter of William Hall and Linda Kryling.
She is survived by her father, William Hall; her mother, Linda Kryling; her brother, Michael Hall; her sister, Terri Walters; her children, Beau Troyer, Joshua Troyer, Mandy Troyer (Lee),and Kellie Seymour (Jay); three stepsons, Paul Troyer, Douglas Troyer (Judy), and Michael Troyer (Dawn); and ten grandchildren.
Kellie and her former husband, Roger Troyer started their journey in the restaurant business in 1985. Together, they created Kellie's Country Kitchen in Union City. They moved to Sarasota, FL where they continued their restaurant business. Eventually, their roots called them home to their final and most successful destination at the Historic Eagle Hotel, known as the Sugar N' Spice where her stepson, Michael Troyer, has continued to carry on the family business.
She had a strong faith and an incredible work ethic. She had a loving heart and never ending compassion for all of the people whose lives she touched. No matter if you were one of her children, employees, customers, or a stranger on the street, she would always treat you with the utmost respect and make you feel encouraged. Kellie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and information will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, Pennsylvania 16438.
