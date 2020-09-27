1/1
Kellie S. Troyer
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce, Kellie S. Troyer, 58, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, after a brief illness. She was born on August 9, 1962, in Corry, a daughter of William Hall and Linda Kryling.

She is survived by her father, William Hall; her mother, Linda Kryling; her brother, Michael Hall; her sister, Terri Walters; her children, Beau Troyer, Joshua Troyer, Mandy Troyer (Lee),and Kellie Seymour (Jay); three stepsons, Paul Troyer, Douglas Troyer (Judy), and Michael Troyer (Dawn); and ten grandchildren.

Kellie and her former husband, Roger Troyer started their journey in the restaurant business in 1985. Together, they created Kellie's Country Kitchen in Union City. They moved to Sarasota, FL where they continued their restaurant business. Eventually, their roots called them home to their final and most successful destination at the Historic Eagle Hotel, known as the Sugar N' Spice where her stepson, Michael Troyer, has continued to carry on the family business.

She had a strong faith and an incredible work ethic. She had a loving heart and never ending compassion for all of the people whose lives she touched. No matter if you were one of her children, employees, customers, or a stranger on the street, she would always treat you with the utmost respect and make you feel encouraged. Kellie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and information will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, Pennsylvania 16438.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Kellie's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glenn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved