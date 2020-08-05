1/1
Kelly Ryan Mittelmeier
1969 - 2020
Kelly Ryan Mittelmeier, age 51, passed away at home, suddenly, on July 30, 2020, after a long health battle involving multiple surgeries. She was born in Erie, Pa., on March 6, 1969.

She graduated from McDowell High School and Penn State Behrend Campus in Erie, Pa. with a Psychology Degree. After graduating from Behrend, Kelly went to school at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa. in 1993.

Kelly married David on July 15, 1994, moved to Rock Hill South Carolina and continued her education by attending Winthrop University, graduating with a Master's and Specialist Degree in School Psychology. Kelly's love of being a School Psychologist included working in Burke County, N.C., LaPorte County, Ind., Erie, Pa. and most recently in Marion County, W.Va.

Kelly also had a love of crafts, making cards, scrapbooks, prints and farmhouse stressed art. Kelly's wish would have been to use her craft talent along with her School Psychology position to help children through their problems and help them grow. Anyone who knew Kelly knew how much she loved doing crafts. She affectionately called it "making art." Whenever she had stress she would go to her craft room for hours and was emotionally renewed.

She was very proud of her son Patrick who recently graduated from University High School in Morgantown, and who is set to start culinary school in August. She will be missed by family and friends and by her husband of over 26 years who affectionately called her his "Dream Girl."

She is survived by her father Rex Ryan (preceded in death by her mother Iona "Bonnie" Ryan) of Erie, Pa.; husband David; and son Patrick Mittelmeier of Maidsville, W.Va.; brother Scott Ryan of Erie, Pa.; mother-in-law and father in-law Josephine and Earl Mittelmeier of Erie, Pa.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws Cheryl and Dan Heise of Grand Rapids, Mich., Lisa and Mark Mittelmeier of Erie, Pa.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Friends may join Kelly's family to honor her life and legacy at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., on Friday, August 7th from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., and are invited to her memorial service at the funeral home on Saturday August 8th at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Rev. John Detisch. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Inurnment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Tarlov Cyst Foundation, visit the link, https://www.tarlovcystfoundation.org/donate/.

Personal condolences and other symbolic gestures for the family may be left at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 3, 2020
David and Patrick, So very sorry for you both in the loss of your wife/mother. She was a wonderful woman and she sure loved you both. My prayers are with you.
Karen Staab
Friend
