Kendra L. King, age 59, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie on October 11, 1960, a daughter of Kenneth and Joyce McPeak.
Kendra was a 1978 Girard High School graduate. She had owned her own cleaning business and was a cake decorator for the Harborcreek Walmart. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crocheting and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Kevin D. King; five children, Shawn King (Stacey Garner), Amber King (Jeremy States), Jade Veiger (Anthony), Nick King (Jenny) and Duncan King; one sister, Debbie Rydzewski; and also one niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Danielle King; and one brother, Ken McPeak.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2020