Kendra Renee Roscinski, 20, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1999, a daughter of Dale C. Roscinski, Sr. and his wife Carol and Kimberly A. Goforth Spencer and her husband Jason.
She was a 2017 graduate of General McLane High School and was attending Edinboro University.
Kendra was a student at Miss Katie's Dance Studio and enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her siblings, fishing with her dad, hunting with her stepfather, Jason, and going on adventures.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Dale C. Roscinski, Sr. and his wife Carol of Union City; her mother and stepfather, Kimberly A. Spencer and her husband Jason of McKean; four sisters, Makaela Persons of McKean, Anna Roscinski of Union City, Raegan Persons and Avery Spencer, both of McKean; two brothers, Dale Roscinski, Jr. of Union City and Dakota Persons of McKean; a maternal grandmother, Judy Goforth of Union City; paternal grandparents, David and Karen Roscinski of Union City; step-grandmother, Karen Coast; aunts, Darlene Laughery and her husband Patrick of Union City, Krista Marzka and her husband Brad of Corry, and Linda Brown and her husband Troy; uncles, Scott Morris of Bear Lake and David Roscinski and his wife Melissa of Union City; ex-stepfather Cory Persons, who raised her like his own; her boyfriend, Nathan Kottler; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Howard Goforth; step-grandfather, Richard Coast; maternal great-grandparents, Merrill and Doris Bowen and paternal great-grandmother, Marion Hiltabidel.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Monday, December 9th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. with step-grandmother, Karen Coast, officiating.
Burial will take place in Lawn Cemetery, Beaverdam.
Memorial donations may be made in Kendra's memory to Children's Cancer Research Fund, 7301 Ohms Lane, Suite 355, Minneapolis, MN 55439 www.childrenscancer.org" target="_blank">(www.childrenscancer.org)
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019