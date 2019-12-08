Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendra Roscinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendra Renee Roscinski


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kendra Renee Roscinski Obituary
Kendra Renee Roscinski, 20, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1999, a daughter of Dale C. Roscinski, Sr. and his wife Carol and Kimberly A. Goforth Spencer and her husband Jason.

She was a 2017 graduate of General McLane High School and was attending Edinboro University.

Kendra was a student at Miss Katie's Dance Studio and enjoyed listening to music, spending time with her siblings, fishing with her dad, hunting with her stepfather, Jason, and going on adventures.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Dale C. Roscinski, Sr. and his wife Carol of Union City; her mother and stepfather, Kimberly A. Spencer and her husband Jason of McKean; four sisters, Makaela Persons of McKean, Anna Roscinski of Union City, Raegan Persons and Avery Spencer, both of McKean; two brothers, Dale Roscinski, Jr. of Union City and Dakota Persons of McKean; a maternal grandmother, Judy Goforth of Union City; paternal grandparents, David and Karen Roscinski of Union City; step-grandmother, Karen Coast; aunts, Darlene Laughery and her husband Patrick of Union City, Krista Marzka and her husband Brad of Corry, and Linda Brown and her husband Troy; uncles, Scott Morris of Bear Lake and David Roscinski and his wife Melissa of Union City; ex-stepfather Cory Persons, who raised her like his own; her boyfriend, Nathan Kottler; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Howard Goforth; step-grandfather, Richard Coast; maternal great-grandparents, Merrill and Doris Bowen and paternal great-grandmother, Marion Hiltabidel.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Monday, December 9th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. with step-grandmother, Karen Coast, officiating.

Burial will take place in Lawn Cemetery, Beaverdam.

Memorial donations may be made in Kendra's memory to Children's Cancer Research Fund, 7301 Ohms Lane, Suite 355, Minneapolis, MN 55439 www.childrenscancer.org" target="_blank">(www.childrenscancer.org)

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Kendra's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kendra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -