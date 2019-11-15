|
Kenneth A. Deland, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Manchester Commons. He was born in Erie on June 12, 1947, son of the late Lawrence and Blanche Deland.
Ken was retired from Penelec following 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Zukor Club and the Moose Lodge.
Ken is survived by one son, Larry J. Deland; one stepson, Gary Semon (Melanie); four grandchildren and five cousins.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2019