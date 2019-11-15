Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Deland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Deland


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Deland Obituary
Kenneth A. Deland, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Manchester Commons. He was born in Erie on June 12, 1947, son of the late Lawrence and Blanche Deland.

Ken was retired from Penelec following 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Zukor Club and the Moose Lodge.

Ken is survived by one son, Larry J. Deland; one stepson, Gary Semon (Melanie); four grandchildren and five cousins.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -