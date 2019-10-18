|
Kenneth A. "Ken" Campbell, 63, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his residence, after an extended illness. He was born July 30, 1956, in Erie, a son of the late William and Mary McDonald Campbell.
Ken worked at Erie Forge & Steel for 20 years and was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club.
He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, spending time outdoors, riding his Harley, and was a fan of NHRA Drag Racing.
Ken is survived by his life partner, Cheryl Caribou of Erie; stepson, Shane M. Hipple, Sr. (Arleshia Johnson) of Erie; three brothers, W. Bruce Campbell (Charlene) and Allen Campbell, both of Erie, and Brian Campbell (Yvjuanya) of Jacksonville, Fla.; one sister, Cheryl Walburn (George) of Erie; sister-in-law, Lori Caribou (Tim) of Erie; brother-in-law, David Caribou (Debbie) of Chicago, Ill.; and his best friend, Jimmy Mahoney of Erie. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ken was especially close with his nephew, Billy Weglin his wife Josa and their daughter Savannah.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Saturday from 2:00 until the time of the Funeral Service there at 6:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
