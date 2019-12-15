|
Kenneth A. Lesko of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Girard, Pa., passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on the morning of December 6, 2019.
Ken was born on June 21, 1940, the son of John J. and Anna (Groff) Lesko.
He attended St. John's Catholic School, and was a member of the school's first ever Kindergarten class. He graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1957. He completed three years at Gannon College in Erie, Pa., majoring in electrical engineering, before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1961.
Launching his first career, Ken graduated from Officer's Candidate School in Waco, Texas as a Second Lieutenant. He trained as a navigator on SAC B52 bombers and, while deployed in Thailand, flew 84 missions during the Vietnam conflict. During many visits to South Korea, he met and then married Kum Ye, the love of his life.
On his return from the war, he was stationed at various bases around the United States, including SAC Headquarters at Offut Air Force Base near Omaha. While stationed there during the Cold War, one of his primary duties as an Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Officer, was to brief General Officers visiting the base. Ken retired from the Air Force in 1981, with the rank of Major.
Upon retirement, Ken and Kum Ye settled in Las Vegas. There he took of up his second career as a poker dealer at the Showboat Hotel for many years. In addition, he was a gifted jewelry maker, which he pursued as a hobby.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his beloved Kum Ye, his brother James Lesko, his sister Janet Lesko Hoehn, as well as sisters-in-law Dorothy Lesko and Virginia Lesko, and brother-in-law Fred Hoehn.
Ken is survived by brothers John and Ted Lesko, both of Erie, Pa., Jerry Lesko (June) of Girard, and Joyce Lesko Kulyk (Larry) of Albion, Pa., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friend and neighbor Chuck Vanderheyden of Las Vegas, who cared for Ken during his final illness.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery, Las Vegas.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019