Kenneth C. Loucks, 76, of Edinboro, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at home. He was born in Mill Village, on June 7, 1943, the son of the late Charles and Mildred (LeSuer) Loucks.
Ken loved to hunt, fish, pick berries, ride around in his Gator, and also kept himself busy. He was a member of the Lions Club, and also a member of the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society.
Along with his late wife, Ruby, Ken co-owned and operated Loucks Upholstery of Edinboro for 47 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, in August 2018; and Leonard Loucks and Wendell LeSuer.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph (Jessica Kostovick) Loucks and Tyrone Loucks, both of McKean; five grandchildren, Billie Jo Loucks, Sally (Cory) Turner, Crystal (Bryan) Muscia, Chelsea Loucks and Cole Kostovick; and six great-grandchildren, Ashley, Cody, Jacob, Marissa, Landen and Izabella; a great great-grandson, Claytin; three brothers, Paul Loucks, of MO, Dentcsil LeSuer (Phyllis Tallman), and Nevearin LeSuer (Gail Sturm); a sister-in-law, Nancy (Krautter) LeSuer, all of Edinboro; and his companion, Paula Mosier.
Friends may call at the McLane Church, 12511 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held there on Wednesday, October 16th, at 11 a.m.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in Mill Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie , 1645 West 8th St., Erie PA 16505. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 14, 2019