Kenneth C. Miller, age 85, of Erie, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born in Erie on May 27, 1935, son of the late Harvey and Loretta Wittenberg Miller.
Kenneth was retired from Erie Press Systems, where he worked as an electrician for over 30 years. He enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman and liked to go hunting, fishing and camping. He was an honorary member of the Star Athletic Club.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 66 years, Edith J. Hess Miller; five children, Karen Baker (Richard), Linda Konieczki (Joe), Charles Miller (Jean), Thomas Miller (Char), and Kimberly Honard (David); daughter-in-law, Cyrel Miller; two brothers, Harvey J. Miller (Betty), and Robert E. Miller (Jean); one sister, Elaine Morschhauser; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth "Mike" Miller; one sister, Phyllis Harman; one brother, Richard "Dick" Miller; and brother-in-law, Robert Morschhauser.
Friends may gather at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Saturday at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or to the Alzheimer's Association
– Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
