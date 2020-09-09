1/1
Kenneth Charles White
1955 - 2020
Kenneth Charles White passed away September 2, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 24, 1955, and lived in Lake City, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Betty White, a brother Randy White and a sister Cindy White, and his grandparents Alton and Henrietta Parker and Charles and Alta White.

He is survived by his sons Randy White, Justin and Tim White from Erie, Pa., his sisters Kathy Munro (David) from Girard, Pa. and Karen Horstman (Mark) from Knoxville, Tenn. and his brother Chris White, and his grandchildren Ali, Cade, Jackson, Lacey, Mackenzie and Brook. He also had many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held by his family followed by a Celebration of Life gathering. Details will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the his celebration of life memorial or sent to 8792 Laurel Dr., Erie, PA 16509, to help offset cost of burial and medical bills.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Words cannot express how much im going to miss our talks daily during my work day!!!I love you dad!!
JUSTIN WHITE
Son
