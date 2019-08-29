|
Kenneth Crawford, Jr., age 71, of Erie, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Western Reserve Senior Living. He was born in Erie, on October 10, 1947, a son of the late Kenneth and Susan Lynch Crawford, Sr.
Ken served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, and was employed at Nautilus and Pennbriar Athletic Clubs. He also taught English in the Erie School District. He was a member of the VVA, and enjoyed weight training.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Severance.
He is survived by a daughter, Shannon Owers, of Victoria, Texas; a sister, Barbara Romanowicz and her husband, Keith, of Erie; two grandsons, Derrick Owers and Joeseph Brian Rangel; his caregiver, Chris; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St., on Saturday, August 31st from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., with Chaplain David Fugate officiating. Burial, with full Military Honors, will follow in Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
