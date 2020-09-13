Kenneth D. Straub, age 71, of Millcreek passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at AHN St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on September 28, 1948, son of the late David and Audrey P. (Wolf) Straub.
Ken attended McDowell Schools before entering the U.S. Army and serving our country during the Vietnam War. When returning home, he began working at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Erie and worked his entire career, over 30 years, supporting and raising his family.
He was a big man with an even bigger heart, and would do anything for anyone. He would make you laugh and not realize he was being funny. He loved the Yankees and put up with the Browns (as a diehard fan). Ken also loved doing word search puzzles, going to classic car shows with Andrea, and their frequent visits to the peninsula. Many will miss his peanut butter cookies, but not as much as we will all miss him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carol McManus.
Ken is survived by his wife of nine years, Andrea Ann (Hudack) Straub, son Geoff (Meghan) Straub, daughter Amie Straub, stepsons Thomas and Jeffrey Nowling, brothers Donald (Jeanette), Thomas (Laurie) and stepbrother David (Nicole) Straub. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Abby and Brody Straub, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and by his beloved rescue dog Trixie, who has been a faithful friend and companion for the last two years.
Visitation is on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street Erie, PA 16506 with Pastor Ron Freebourn as celebrant, followed by full military honors outside of the funeral home. A live-stream of the service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. All CDC guidelines for social distancing and safety will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services.
