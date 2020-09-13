1/1
Kenneth D. Straub
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth D. Straub, age 71, of Millcreek passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at AHN St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on September 28, 1948, son of the late David and Audrey P. (Wolf) Straub.

Ken attended McDowell Schools before entering the U.S. Army and serving our country during the Vietnam War. When returning home, he began working at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Erie and worked his entire career, over 30 years, supporting and raising his family.

He was a big man with an even bigger heart, and would do anything for anyone. He would make you laugh and not realize he was being funny. He loved the Yankees and put up with the Browns (as a diehard fan). Ken also loved doing word search puzzles, going to classic car shows with Andrea, and their frequent visits to the peninsula. Many will miss his peanut butter cookies, but not as much as we will all miss him.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carol McManus.

Ken is survived by his wife of nine years, Andrea Ann (Hudack) Straub, son Geoff (Meghan) Straub, daughter Amie Straub, stepsons Thomas and Jeffrey Nowling, brothers Donald (Jeanette), Thomas (Laurie) and stepbrother David (Nicole) Straub. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Abby and Brody Straub, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and by his beloved rescue dog Trixie, who has been a faithful friend and companion for the last two years.

Visitation is on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street Erie, PA 16506 with Pastor Ron Freebourn as celebrant, followed by full military honors outside of the funeral home. A live-stream of the service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. All CDC guidelines for social distancing and safety will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services. Send condolences at www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
06:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
To Amie and Geoff, I'm sorry to hear of your father's passing. I remember good times with your family when you and our daughter, Rachel, were much younger. May good memories help to ease your loss, and may Ken rest in God's eternal light.

Loretta Brandon
Loretta Wunch Brandon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved