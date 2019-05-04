|
Kenneth E. Larson, age 94, of Wesleyville, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born March 10, 1925, son of the late Hazel Hadlock Larson and Elmer Larson of Wesleyville.
Ken graduated from Wesleyville High School in 1942 and served as a machinist apprentice at Erie General Electric until drafted into the Army in June of 1943, serving during WWII. His Army service included basic training at Fort Stewart, Ga., followed by assignment to the 796th Anti-Aircraft Battalion, which was one of the first self-propelled half track AA guns. This unit joined the 10th Armored Division, which would see action in the Rhineland, Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), and Central Europe Campaigns. Ken's job was driving a supply truck, hauling food, ammunition, gasoline, or anything else as needed. Ken received a Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Medal, EME Theater Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, and a Victory Medal.
Utilizing the "GI Bill," Ken went to Cleveland State University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering, followed by employment at Philco Corp in Philadelphia for a short time. Then he went to work at the American Sterilizer Co in Erie, where he became Chief Test Engineer. After 18 ½ years, he left the company to start his own electrical service company, from which he retired.
Ken was an active member of the Wesleyville Hose Co. for 50 years and held every office from Chief to President. Then he became a permanent member of the Board of Directors. He was also a PA Fire Instructor, First Aid and CPR instructor. Ken was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
Ken is survived by his wife of 62 years, Suzanne Speice Larson; two sons, Keith Larson of Johnson City, Tenn. and Craig Larson of Erie; a daughter, Donna vandenBerg (Rick) of Spring Lake, Mich.; several grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Neil Larson of Wesleyville, and Dan Gruver of Pontiac, Mich.
He will be missed by many.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Monday at 11 a.m. Military Honors will follow at North East Cemetery, conducted by Carl Neff Post 571.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 4, 2019