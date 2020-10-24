Kenneth E. Whaley, age 72, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Maysville, Ky., on November 24, 1947, a son of the late Marvin and Dorothy Irvin Whaley.
Ken graduated from Maysville High School and Berkley College.
He served in the U.S. Army where he was a highly decorated war veteran and worked at Penn Union as a tool and die maker.
Ken enjoyed golfing, woodworking and sports cars.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Margaret "Peggy" Tercho Whaley, and five sons, Wayne Graves (Cirsten) of Germany, Brian Graves (Tammie) of Factoryville, Pa., Mike Graves (Carrie) of Conover, N.C. and Andy Graves and Les Graves (Crystal), all of Lake City. He is further survived by 15 grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, on Sunday, October 25th from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at Albion Cemetery with full military honors.
