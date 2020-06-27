Kenneth F. Martin, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born in Erie, on June 16, 1942, son of the late Francis and Marguarite Kimball Martin.
Ken served in the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Mann.
He is survived by one daughter, Denise Martin; two brothers, Charles Martin (Ginny) and Robert Martin (Joan); grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571, 1917 Eastern Avenue, Erie, PA 16510.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 27, 2020.