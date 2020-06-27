Kenneth F. Martin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth F. Martin, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born in Erie, on June 16, 1942, son of the late Francis and Marguarite Kimball Martin.

Ken served in the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Mann.

He is survived by one daughter, Denise Martin; two brothers, Charles Martin (Ginny) and Robert Martin (Joan); grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Private services are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571, 1917 Eastern Avenue, Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved