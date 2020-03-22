|
Kenneth Fatica, Sr. passed away on March 11, 2020 and it was announced that a Memorial Service would be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Millcreek Community Church, 4444 Sterrettania Rd., at 7 p.m. Due to the restrictions caused by the Coronavirus, this service has been canceled. Nothing has been rescheduled. For questions, please contact the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020