Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Millcreek Community Church
4444 Sterrettania Rd
Kenneth Fatica Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Fatica, Sr. passed away on March 11, 2020 and it was announced that a Memorial Service would be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Millcreek Community Church, 4444 Sterrettania Rd., at 7 p.m. Due to the restrictions caused by the Coronavirus, this service has been canceled. Nothing has been rescheduled. For questions, please contact the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
