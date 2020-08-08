Kenneth G. Johnson, age 91, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, at home, in the company of his family, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie, on March 14, 1929, son of the late Ernest and Louise (Lichtenwalter) Johnson.
Ken was a 1947 graduate of the former Academy High School and had served on the class reunion committee since 1950. He was employed by the General Telephone Company for 26 years prior to his retirement in 1991. Ken was formerly employed as a milkman by Sterling Dairy for 19 years. After his retirement, he began a "second career" as a part-time funeral service attendant with the Dusckas Funeral Home, Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory as well as the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Ken was a devoted and cherished member of each staff, having faithfully served families in his role for many years.
Ken was a longtime member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as treasurer for 19 years. At the age of 68, he took up golfing and enjoyed spending time with his golf buddies playing in the Monday Morning Senior League at Elk Valley Golf Course. It was at this golf course that he had his one and only "hole-in-one" in 2003. In addition to golf, Ken also enjoyed bowling at many local clubs and had served as treasurer of the Eagles Club Bowling League. In years past he played slow-pitch softball for St. Paul's and GTE, was a Little League baseball coach and was also involved with the Cub and Boy Scouts.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a son, Fred Johnson; three brothers: Richard, Raymond and Ernest Johnson; and four sisters (including one infant sister in 1925): Gertrude Johnson, Esther Searight and Alice Mintz.
Ken is survived by is loving wife of 72 years, Dorothy J. "Dottie" (Imler) Johnson; two sons: Keith Johnson (Norina) and Mark Johnson (Hanne); three grandchildren: Sean, Jessica and Ryan; one sister-in-law, Emmy Loomis; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed, including a limit on the number of visitors throughout the calling hours, the use of face masks and appropriate social distancing. Ken will be laid to rest privately at Laurel Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
