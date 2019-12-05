|
Kenneth "Ken" Fetzner, 65, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at UPMC Hamot after a lengthy illness. He was born June 16, 1954 in Erie, a son of the late Bernard Sr. and Dorothy (Rust) Fetzner. Ken loved playing golf, shooting pool with his friends and playing the lottery. In his younger years, he played the drums in a band. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Judith Ferguson, Frances Erdely and Elizabeth Klep, and a brother, Robert Fetzner Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Sandy (McKnight) Fetzner, whom he married April 26, 2003, two daughters, Chrissy Charlton and her husband, Dane Jr., of Harborcreek, and Melanie Fetzner of Erie, two stepsons, Jeffrey Rogers and his wife, Jessica, of Girard, and Nathan Rogers and his wife, Heather, of Cranesville, a sister, Sandra Lamp and her husband, Junior, of Erie, three brothers, John Fetzner and his wife, Joy, of Erie, Bernard Fetzner Jr. of Erie, and Thomas Fetzner of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service and burial will be private by the family. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019