Kenneth L. Mueller
1957 - 2020
Kenneth L. Mueller, age 63, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio, on September 8, 1957, son of the late LaVerne K. and June S. (Metke) Mueller.

Ken was a 1976 graduate of Seneca High School. In 2019, he retired from BASF with 40 years of loyal and dedicated service. Ken was a #1 Cleveland Indians fan. In addition, he enjoyed camping with family and friends, had a passion for vintage cars, enjoyed playing horseshoes and was an avid fly fisherman. Most of all, Ken was a devoted "Papa" and loved nothing more than spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Bridget G. (Fisher) Mueller; his two sons, Kenny J. Mueller (Michele) and Chris S. Mueller (Rebecca); four grandchildren, Chase, Lorelei, Ethan and Issac; four siblings: LaVerne Mueller (Sherrie), Kevin Mueller (Trudy), Cindy Silka (John) and Keith Mueller (Judy); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Service of Memories to be conducted there on Saturday at 11 a.m. Following the service, Ken will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Great guy, good neighbor. Our prayers go out to his family and friends.
Len & Sherri Towell
