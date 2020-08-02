Kenneth Lee Boyles, age 83, of Millcreek, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1937, in Meadville, Pa., to the late Elmer and Dorotha (Beebe) Boyles.
First a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Kenneth enjoyed a long career at and retired from Mallinckrodt of Erie, Pa. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing, motorcycle riding, and spending time with friends and family.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Patricia (Bukowski), his daughter Michele (Mercatell), son-in-law Joe Mercatell, brothers William and Ronald, and sister Lois (Stark).
He is survived by his two sons Ken Boyles, of Erie, and William Boyles and wife, Kelly of Cary, N.C., sister Marjory Young and husband David of Springboro, Pa., brother James Boyles and wife Denise of Auburndale, Fla., sister Joyce Curtician and husband Thomas of Butler, Pa., and brother Richard Boyles and wife Laurie of Amarillo, Texas, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a great-grandchild.
No calling hours will be observed, and his life will be celebrated privately by his family.
Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.