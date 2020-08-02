1/1
Kenneth Lee Boyles
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee Boyles, age 83, of Millcreek, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1937, in Meadville, Pa., to the late Elmer and Dorotha (Beebe) Boyles.

First a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Kenneth enjoyed a long career at and retired from Mallinckrodt of Erie, Pa. In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing, motorcycle riding, and spending time with friends and family.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Patricia (Bukowski), his daughter Michele (Mercatell), son-in-law Joe Mercatell, brothers William and Ronald, and sister Lois (Stark).

He is survived by his two sons Ken Boyles, of Erie, and William Boyles and wife, Kelly of Cary, N.C., sister Marjory Young and husband David of Springboro, Pa., brother James Boyles and wife Denise of Auburndale, Fla., sister Joyce Curtician and husband Thomas of Butler, Pa., and brother Richard Boyles and wife Laurie of Amarillo, Texas, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a great-grandchild.

No calling hours will be observed, and his life will be celebrated privately by his family.

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved