Kenneth Lee Ethridge fell asleep in death on December 23, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Ken was born on October 12, 1954 in Union City, Pa., and was the son of Clair Ethridge and the late Della Ethridge.
He graduated from Union City High School in 1973 and it was there he met the love of his life, Marcia Kowalski. The two of them were married on November 9, 1973 and had 46 wonderful years of marriage. She was his rock and support until Ken's last day here in this system. Ken worked at Pipeline Systems since 1982 as a heavy equipment operator. There was no piece of equipment Ken couldn't operate, no machine or car he couldn't fix, and no friend that Ken would not be there to help. He was loyal to those he loved and generous to those in need. Ken enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, working around his home, spending time with his family, and playing the drums with his friends during their many "jam sessions."
Ken's greatest joy in life was being a father to his children and "Poppy" to his three beautiful granddaughters, Lexi, Ali, and Kenlee (who carries on his name). He adored each of them with all his heart and worked hard to provide for them throughout his entire life. Ken was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 10, 1984 and spent the rest of his life serving his creator and helping others to learn the wonderful hope that is in store for the future. Even during his last days, Ken was encouraged by the promised hope of a resurrection to come.
Ken is survived by his wife, Marcia, and his two children, Shawn Ethridge of Erie, Amy Keefer and her husband Dan of Union City; three granddaughters, Alexas Keefer, Alison Keefer, and Kenlee Keefer; a brother, Ron Ethridge of Union City; a sister, Ruth Webb and her husband Buck of Benson, North Carolina; his father, Clair Ethridge and his wife Nina of Ocala, Florida; a niece, Ashley Ethridge of Anchorage, Alaska, and a nephew, Michael Webb of Benson, North Carolina.
Besides his mother, Ken was preceded in death by an infant brother, Marvin Ethridge.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Ken's life on January 5, 2020 at the Union City Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 9385 US Route 6, Union City, PA at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York Inc., Accounting Dept., 900 Red Mills Road, Walkill, NY 12589-5200 or donate via internet at JW.org.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019