Kenneth Leroy Person, 62, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at The Grove Retirement Center, in New Castle, Pa. He was born on April 11, 1957, to Bill McDonald and the late Clemence Person.
Kenneth graduated from Academy High School. He was employed at Singer American Meter for ten years and also worked as a cook for the Plymouth.
He was a handyman who loved helping people. Kenneth assisted many people by mowing their lawns and helping them move. He also enjoyed scrapping and loved the Cleveland Browns.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nekesha Person; and his sister, Pamela Person.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Krishonda Troop and Deajanik Curlett of Erie, and Kendra Person of Buffalo, NY; four sons, Kenneth "Shawn," Kevin, and Kendrick Person of Erie, and Antonio Person of Buffalo, N.Y.; four sisters, Beverly Person, Marilyn (Frank) Estrada, Vanessa Booker, and Melanie (Shantel) Hilliard; one brother, Timothy Norton, all of Erie; ten grandchildren, Jamari, Mikwon, Mikell, DJ, Keasia, Neasia, Damareon, Antonio Jr., Kristen, and Christopher; his companion, Anita Beason; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at House of House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 155 East 21st St., on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a funeral service will immediately follow, with Pastor Michael Coles eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2019