Kenneth M. Johnson, 67, passed away at his home in Platea, Pa. on November 15, 2019. He was born April 21, 1952 in Kane, Pa.
He attended Academy High School. He worked for United Industrial Supply as a salesman, then became the proud owner of August Industrial Supply for the last 31 years. He appreciated all of his loyal customers. He enjoyed golf, bowling and playing bocce. Singing was Ken's passion.Whether it be karaoke, square dance calling or in the car. He was happiest when he was with his family at Walt Disney World or with friends and family laughing with Dueling Pianos at the Krazy Acres bar. He enjoyed camping at Evergreen Lake Park where friends became family. We will remember his great sense of humor and the love he had for all of us. He will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Karen, his two daughters Holly Klan (Timothy) and Jessica d'Happart (James), six grandchildren: Makayla McGuire, Jayden McGuire, Mark Klan, Jorja Pepperman, Zachary d'Happart and Sofia Lee, one great-grandson Emmett McDaniel (son of Makayla), brothers Lawrence Jr. (Mary), Philip, and Carl Johnson, and a sister Christine Buser (Richard).
In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life (krazy acres style) will be held at a later date.
Please join us Wednesday, November 27th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. as we share our favorite memories of Ken. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019