Kenneth M. "Mike" Miller

Kenneth M. "Mike" Miller, age 62, of Erie, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones and his best friend, "Gizmo" the dog. He was born in Erie on June 10, 1957, son of Kenneth C. and Edith J. Hess Miller.

Mike retired from General Electric in 2017 after 37 years of doing Julio's work. He was a life-long president of the Star Athletic Club and a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and the American Legion in Kane, Pa. He loved spending time at his hunting camp in Kane, Pa., watching Steelers football, and racing his '67 Camaro and whooping John Vargo's butt. Mike enjoyed riding his Harley with family and friends. He performed at Jr's Last Laugh Comedy Club. He was a one-of-a-kind husband, father, papa, brother and friend. Mike's grandchildren were the highlights of his life.

Mike is survived by his wife, Cyrel Prindle Miller; six children, Jennifer Miller (Mike), Michelle Miller (Andrew), Kenneth M. Miller, II, Paul Letkiewicz (Jen), Ashley Justka, and Phillip Justka; five siblings, Karen Baker (Rick), Linda Konieczki (Joe), Chuck Miller (Jean), Tom Miller (Char), and Kim Honard (Dave); 20 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. An interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020
