Kenneth Morgan, 73, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Erie, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after battling cancer. He was the son of the late Donald and Ruth Morgan.
He is survived by a son, Justin, and a daughter Erika, and their spouses; two brothers, Douglas and Richard, and their spouses; and three sisters, Ruth, Susan and Patricia.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara.
Private burial took place in Las Vegas, Nev. This obituary was submitted by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.