Kenneth Paul Ellis, 67, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, December 17, 1952, in Erie, Pa., to Kennetha Kay Paul and the late Vearnell Ellis.
He is a graduate of Academy High School. After graduating, he enlisted the United Stated Marine Corps, serving from 1973 to 1975, when he was honorably discharged. During his time of service Kenneth was awarded the "Good Conduct Medal."
After returning home to Erie, Stiches was a machine operator and mechanic. One of his favorite hobbies was to build and repair model cars, along with fishing on Lake Erie and bike riding.
In 1982, Stiches married the former Doris Harris; to this union two sons were born Vearnell and Marcus. Stiches has two other sons Jamar Atkinson and Clarence Conley.
In addition to his father Stiches was preceded in death by his brother George and grandson Kimar.
He leaves to cherish his memory mother Kennetha Kay Paul, wife Doris, sons Vearnell, Marcus, Jamar and Clarence, three sisters Stacy, Deidra and Tiffany; seven brothers Steve, Anthony, Grover, Glen, Kevin, Eric and Mike, one granddaughter Marlayla, one grandson Marcus Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to visit with the family at the Family Worship Center, 1201 Parade Street, Erie, PA 16503, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 for a memorial service from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 21, 2020