Kenneth "Perk" Pearson Filer, age 74, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at home, after a short battle with cancer, with his wife Marcia by his side. He was born on December 7, 1945, in Grove City, Pa., at Bashline Hospital, to the late Kenneth D. and Alberta (Pearson) Filer.
Raised in Mercer, Pa., he was baptized at Bethany Presbyterian Church. Ken graduated from Mercer High School in 1963, where he lettered in three sports and was a class officer all four years. After attending Slippery Rock State College for two years, he worked in the furniture business in the Shenango Valley and Ohio surrounding area. He received a diploma from the Chicago School of interior decoration in 1969. Ken was employed with a major independent oil and gas production company as the senior landman throughout the New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, area for 15 years. He retired from Jamestown Mattress after 25 years as the branch manager for the Erie location. Ken loved music and owned an extensive vinyl record collection. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, and traveling to Canada and the Finger Lakes region of New York, and spending time with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kent Trey Filer; brother, Gary Filer; sister-in-law, Susan Brook Filer; and brother-in-law, Fred McGalliard.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marcia (Bensink) Filer; daughter, Tricia Moorhead (Merv); grandsons, Jacob and Luke of Minneapolis, Minn.; brother, Thomas Filer (Nancy Jo) of Traveler's Rest, S.C.; sister-in-law, Marjorie McGalliard (Edward Steiner) of San Jose, Calif.; brother-in-law, Robert Bensink (Lauren) of Virginia Beach, Va; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Janice Bensink of North East, Pa.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501, or to Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020