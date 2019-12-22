|
Kenneth R. Ferguson, age 75, passed away on December 3, 2019, in Ocala, Fla.
He was born in Erie, on June 21, 1944, son of the late Richard Owen and Wilma (Harding) Ferguson.
Ken graduated from Academy High, class of 1962, and Erie Business Center. He worked as a bookkeeper/accountant for several Erie businesses, including Union Bank, Erie Aviation Club and GECAC.
He had many interests including stamp and coin collecting, he was a voracious reader and loved to follow baseball and football on TV. He made an excellent goulash and enjoyed gadgets of all kinds. He was a walking encyclopedia of facts and sports statistics.
While he had health challenges over the years, they did not define him. He was a positive and upbeat guy, who found pleasure in his life. He enjoyed a good drink, a delicious meal and the company of his wife, family and friends. He had a great sense of humor, was loved and respected, and brought out the best in everyone he met.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life Cheryl E. (Stewart) and their beloved shitzu Daisy May.
He is survived by daughter Jolie K. and her husband Khalid Afandi, Bahrain, son Michael S. Keegan and his wife Julie, Seoul S. Korea, grandsons Omar Kenneth and Adam S. Afandi. He is further survived by sister Jean E. Keegan and husband Thomas, and special niece and nephew Elaine B. Sauer and Thomas F Keegan.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Center for the Blind, Liberty House for Veterans, 550 West 7th St., Erie, Pa.
While we will miss him every day, we are reassured that he is reunited with his beloved wife Cheryl, and his loved ones who passed on before him.
As per his request, arrangements were private, by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held in summer of 2020, with details to follow.
