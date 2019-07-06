Kenneth R. Zeisler, 90, of Erie, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 17, 1928 in Erie. He was raised by his father, the late Albert Zeisler and his grandmother, the late Katherine Zeisler.



Ken had worked at General Electric, retiring in 1988 after 32 years.



He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed all types of motor sports. He loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.



He is survived by his wife of 71 and a half years, Lenore K. Pagliari Zeisler of Erie, whom he married on January 15, 1948; one son, Kenneth A. Zeisler (Barbara) of Summit, Pa.; one granddaughter, Jennifer M. Zeisler-Bathgate (Craig) of Greencastle, Pa.; and one great-granddaughter, Emma K. Bathgate. He is also survived by many cousins and friends.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery.



Ken's family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Parkside North East and VNA Hospice for their excellent care.



Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on July 6, 2019