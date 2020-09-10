Kenneth "Rick" Pethick, Jr., age 65, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his sister's home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Kensington, Pa., on July 16, 1955 a son of the late Kenneth R. Pethick Sr. and Jean Hampton (Everhart) Pethick.
After moving from New Kensington, Kenneth spent half of his life in Erie, five of those years living with his sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Tim Brugger, and his nephew, Craig, and niece Alissa.
An active person, Ken loved riding horses (named "Best Horseman Erie County" one year), doing artwork, family bocce games, fireworks, and competing in Special Olympics bowling, basketball, track and field competition at McDowell, and winning first place at the NWPA regional Special Olympics golf tournament in Clarion many years ago. He also loved flying to Arizona and South Carolina with family and attending Camp Fitch.
Kenneth had a strong work ethic in performing jobs such as operating the riding mower at the Girard police barracks, collating booklets for Donn Advertising, and contouring Welch's Jelly jars among other jobs at the Barber Center. He took great pride in mastering new jobs quickly. He also loved his "days off" exploring the city with "Club Erie" staff and friends.
Kenneth will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his sense of humor, his empathy for others, and his happy, positive attitude that led to many friendships.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Armstrong.
Kenneth is survived by his sister, Laurie Brugger, husband Tim of Erie; brother, David Pethick, wife Pam of Aiken, S.C.; a brother-in-law, Chuck Armstrong of Bonita Springs, Fla.; two nephews, Craig, wife Kris, and Kevin, wife Carey; and six nieces, Alissa, husband Shane, Kristen Pethick, Janie Grange, Katie Morris, husband Brent, Kelly Armstrong and Kristy Badik, husband Justin; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews; and an aunt, Betty Magealson of Williamsburg, Va.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Services will be private with burial next to his parents in Greenwood Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center, 7280 Sterrettania Road, Fairview, PA 16415, VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, or Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507. Condolences at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
