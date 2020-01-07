|
Kenneth Robert Anderson died Saturday, January 4, 2020 after an extended and spirited fight with cancer. Ken was born August 17, 1960 to Robert E. and Evelyn K. Anderson, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
He graduated cum laude from Strong Vincent High School in 1978. He participated fully in the school's instrumental music program, and many of the friendships he made there, including with musical director James W. Crumbly, Jr., have continued and lasted until the present day. He graduated from Gannon University in 1982 with a degree in Communications. He was granted an honory Doctor of Philosophy degree from the Universal Life University in 2013.
Ken married the former Christine Louise Baker in 1982. They had three children, and divorced in 2001. Ken worked as a paramedic all of his adult life; also working as a licensed broadcast radio and television engineer and DJ, and a 2-way radio technician.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene Anderson, Ken's former wife Christine Louise (Baker) Sterling, his maternal grandparents Kenneth Karl and Margaret Louise (Miller) Klahre, and his paternal grandparents George Martin and Ruth Catherine (Maharg) Anderson.
He is survived by his mother Evelyn Louise (Klahre) Anderson of Erie, Pa.; his children Nicholas Michael (Shannen) Anderson, of Shenandoah, Pa., Kimberly Theresa (Peter J. Amarose, Jr.) Anderson of Mount Carmel, Pa.; and Jennifer Marie Anderson of Mount Carmel, Pa.; grandchildren Seth, Alivia, Samantha, Kailey, Peyton, Charleigh, Zachary, and Jasper; and a host of friends.
Ken was a life-long Presbyterian, and was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie, Pa. He participated in the vocal, instrumental, and bell choir ministries there from childhood through adult. In the early 1970s, Ken was invited to intern at WQLN, assisting in the production of the "Kids" television series, sparking an interest in the technical side of radio and television broadcasting, leading to work in this field as an adult. Ken was a CPR instructor for the American Heart Association for many years, and an EMT Skills instructor for the State of New Jersy and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Departments of Health. He served as a Deputy Coroner in Schuylkill County, Pa., and was a member of the Sheriff's Department "dry side" SCUBA dive team.
Ken was a memeber of Boy Scout Troop #109, "Snoopy's Tribe", and was a member of DeMolay. He was also a member of Mensa, Interational and was an amateur radio operator. Ken was an avid reader of several genres of books, and in later years, Ken became a writer. Ken enjoyed RPG gaming, and playing Dungeons and Dragons with his close friends and gaming companions.
Per Ken's express wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Interment will be private, at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Erie, Pa., at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street in Erie, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the Organ Fund at the Church of the Covenant, the Emergycare EMS Education Fund, or to a .
