Kenneth S. Eaton, age 81, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, June 28, 2019, with his boots on, just the way he would have wanted too.
He was born in Erie, on November 17, 1937, a son of the late Donald Sayer and Helen Hauber Eaton.
He graduated from Fairview High School, where he was on the All Star Football team, he went on to serve his country in the United States Army.
Ken worked 38 years for Penelec, starting as a lineman and then running the District office in Edinboro until his retirement in 2000. Then about two days later, he started, owned, and operated Ken Eaton Stump Grinding.
He was a member of Fairview American Legion Post 742, Edinboro McKean VFW Post 740, Lake Erie Lodge 347 F.&A.M, Scottish Rite Valley of Erie, and Zem Zem Temple Shrine.
Ken enjoyed working his whole life, his antique cars, boating, fishing, and hunting. He loved his "Country Fair Club," those men and his family meant the world to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy D. and Clyde J. Eaton; and a brother-in-law, Forrest Mischler.
Ken is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Rendulic Eaton; his children, Ron Eaton and his wife Dee of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Scot Eaton of Fairview, and Nicole Ras and her husband Brian of Fairview; a brother, Bruce Eaton and his wife Patricia of McKean; and a sister, Shirley Mischler of Erie; five grandchildren, Jason Eaton, Zoe Ras, Mya Ras, Bailey Eaton, and Cody Eaton; a great-granddaughter, Jalya Eaton; and a cousin, Betty Wallis of Erie. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Friday, July 5th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11am.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to s Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019