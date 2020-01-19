|
Kenneth Vollmer, Jr., age 64, of Fairview, and formerly of Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was born in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, on June 30, 1955, a son of Joan Smith Vollmer of Fairview and the late Kenneth Vollmer, Sr.
Ken graduated from Fairview High School in 1973 and earned a Bachelor's degree from Penn State University, a degree in computers from Edinboro University, and later received his Master's in cyber security from Strayer University.
Ken started his career in Erie at GTE and Verizon and then moved to Florida, where he worked in the cyber security field.
He loved sports and was a huge Penn State and New York Yankees fan. Ken and his father had enjoyed a trip to the World Series in Yankees Stadium. He enjoyed salmon fishing in Alaska, and was a season ticket holder for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
In addition to his mother, Joan Smith Vollmer, he is survived by his brother, Richard Vollmer and his wife Cheryl of Fairview. He is further survived by a few nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Memorials may be made to Lakeland Hospice, 4635 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
