|
|
Kenneth Wise, age 64, of Fairview, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Erie on March 31, 1955, a son of the late Carl E. and Anna E. Belardinelli Wise.
Ken graduated from Iroquois High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force.
He worked as a machinist at GE for 28 years.
Ken is survived by his brother, Ed and his wife Susan; several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
Funeral services were private and entrusted to Burton Funeral Home.
Burial at Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019