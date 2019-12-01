Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wise


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wise Obituary
Kenneth Wise, age 64, of Fairview, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Erie on March 31, 1955, a son of the late Carl E. and Anna E. Belardinelli Wise.

Ken graduated from Iroquois High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force.

He worked as a machinist at GE for 28 years.

Ken is survived by his brother, Ed and his wife Susan; several aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Funeral services were private and entrusted to Burton Funeral Home.

Burial at Fairview Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -