Kerrie Lee Kearney, age 42, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her daughter's residence. She was born in Erie on September 12, 1978 to the late Raymond and Sally (Maston) Zmijewski.
Kerrie was a bartender for 21 years at several clubs. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, and had a passion for arts and crafts. She had a huge heart that was full of love and had open arms for anyone in need.
Kerrie was surrounded with love when she lost her courageous battle to cancer. We will remember her in our hearts, in our thoughts, and will cherish all the memories we have with her.
Kerrie is survived by her husband, Tom Kearney, brother Adam Zmijewski (Nicole), son Dustin Zmijewski, daughters Alexis Zmijewski (Robert) and Emily Kearney, granddaughter Maci Morton, stepdaughter Danielle Slupski, and her very best friend, Tammi Hollenbeck.
At Kerrie's request, there will be no funeral service and burial will be private.
The family would like to thank Family Hospice of UPMC Healthcare for their assistance during this difficult time. Words cannot express our gratitude for all that you have done for us.
Arrangements are being handled by Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.daviscremationservices.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.