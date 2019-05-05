|
|
Kerry "Dutch" R. Krein, age 69, of Harborcreek Township, passed away at UPMC-Hamot, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Erie, on December 16, 1949, son of the late Karl R. and Dolores A. (Stauble) Krein.
Dutch was a 1968 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and had also served in the Army National Guard.
In addition to his parents, Dutch was preceded in death by one brother, Anthony R. Krein.
Survivors include his son, Anton Lee James Krein; three brothers: Kenneth Krein and Carl "Skip" Krein, Jr. (Sandy), all of Harborcreek, and Kevin Krein (Melonie) of North East; one niece, Brigette James (Canute); and three nephews: Nicholas (Dawn), Aaron and Casey Krein.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of a prayer service to be conducted there at 12:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:15 p.m. at St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Rd. Dutch will be laid to rest privately at St. Gregory Cemetery in North East Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2019