|
|
"Who are you and what do you think you're doing?"
"Lady, I'm just doing my job."
The first words between Ann Gillen and Kevin Burke Williams at Queen's hospital in Honolulu started what became a lifetime of love and devotion. They were married for 50 years and raised four sons in homes full of happiness, laughter, sunrises (Kevin was the earliest of early risers), and all the aloha in the world.
Kevin's journey on Earth came to an end on April 21. He passed away peacefully at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu at the age of 81. We're heartbroken but know that he's with his son Matthew in Heaven.
Kevin was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Rogers and Ann Williams. He was their first child and led the way for his sisters Ann, Patti, Mary, Evelyn, and brother Rogers. Kevin graduated from Academy High School and enrolled in Pennsylvania State University. He earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and would spend his working life in construction. After graduating from college, Kevin enlisted in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a captain.
He then moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, and met his future wife Ann at Queen's hospital when he dismantled her office and built her a new workspace. His opening line of "Lady, I'm just doing my job," was unusual but it worked! They were married at Sacred Heart Church and their ohana grew with sons Patrick, Timothy, Daniel, and Matthew.
The family lived in many places before settling in Honolulu where Kevin was an enthusiastic AYSO soccer coach and University of Hawaii sports fan. Sports and supporting young people were his favorite pastimes.
After retirement, Kevin devoted himself to serving St. George's Church in Waimanalo and their parishioners. He led many of the church's improvement projects and had just started a new construction proposal in the days before his passing. Kevin always put his team first, whether it was leading a Marine Corps unit, coaching sports, pouring concrete, or serving his church.
His passion for life will be carried on by his wife Ann, sons Patrick, Timothy, and Daniel, sisters Ann, Patti, Evelyn, and Mary, brother Rogers, and many nieces and nephews dear to his heart.
Kevin's family will celebrate his life with a private service. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation in Kevin's name to the St. George's Church repair and maintenance fund, 41-1323 Kalanianaole Hwy., Waimanalo, Hawaii, 96795, or online: stgeorgechurchwaimanalo.weshareonline.org.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020