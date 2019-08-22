Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Kenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin J. Kenny


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin J. Kenny Obituary
Kevin J. Kenny, age 60, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on October 31, 1958, a son of Jean E. Barbour Kenny and the late Robert B. Kenny, Sr.

Kevin graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1976 and worked as a Tool & Die Maker for Penn Erie and X-Cell Tool & Mold Inc. He attended Glenwood United Methodist Church. Kevin was a local softball pitcher for Bonnell's Collision and various other local teams. He was a nature lover, avid hunter, and enjoyed playing golf.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Kenny; and his brother Brett Kenny.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Kenny, of Erie; his son, Adam Kenny, of North Carolina; his sister, Wendy Sementilli (Daniel), of Erie; his brother, Robert Kenny, Jr. (Deborah), of North East; his sister-in-law, Mary Kenny, of Erie; his grandson, Jason, of Germany; his former wife and friend, Darlene Kenny, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service there at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private, in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the – 3505 Embassy Parkway – Suite 100, Akron, OH 44333, or to a .

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now