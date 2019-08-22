|
Kevin J. Kenny, age 60, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on October 31, 1958, a son of Jean E. Barbour Kenny and the late Robert B. Kenny, Sr.
Kevin graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1976 and worked as a Tool & Die Maker for Penn Erie and X-Cell Tool & Mold Inc. He attended Glenwood United Methodist Church. Kevin was a local softball pitcher for Bonnell's Collision and various other local teams. He was a nature lover, avid hunter, and enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Kenny; and his brother Brett Kenny.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Kenny, of Erie; his son, Adam Kenny, of North Carolina; his sister, Wendy Sementilli (Daniel), of Erie; his brother, Robert Kenny, Jr. (Deborah), of North East; his sister-in-law, Mary Kenny, of Erie; his grandson, Jason, of Germany; his former wife and friend, Darlene Kenny, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service there at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private, in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the – 3505 Embassy Parkway – Suite 100, Akron, OH 44333, or to a .
