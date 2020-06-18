Kevin M. Carter, Sr., age 55, of Erie passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born August 3, 1964 in Erie the son of the late Wilson J. and Rose (Orlando) Carter.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Kevin had served in both the US Army and Air Force where he received training to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. He was currently working at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
Kevin loved life and enjoyed anything musical, whether it was singing, dancing, or just listening to music. He also enjoyed the game of golf. His favorite thing to do was spend time with family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edmund Joseph Michael Carter and a sister, Terri A. Carter Yacobozzi.
Kevin is survived by his four children; Kristina Carter, Nicole Swanson (Steven), Kevin Carter, Jr., and Aidan Carter, all of Erie. He is the grandfather of Hailee, Isaac, Savannah, Brooke, and Arihanna and is further survived by his loving companion, Vicky Hovis and his sister, Lynn Marie Scheffner. He is also survived by one niece, Lindsay; two nephews, Chris and Brian; many great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and very close friends that he considered family.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., with social distancing and masks required. A private funeral service will be held Saturday with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a celebration of Kevin's life when it is safe to gather again at a date and time to be announced.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Kevin had served in both the US Army and Air Force where he received training to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. He was currently working at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
Kevin loved life and enjoyed anything musical, whether it was singing, dancing, or just listening to music. He also enjoyed the game of golf. His favorite thing to do was spend time with family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edmund Joseph Michael Carter and a sister, Terri A. Carter Yacobozzi.
Kevin is survived by his four children; Kristina Carter, Nicole Swanson (Steven), Kevin Carter, Jr., and Aidan Carter, all of Erie. He is the grandfather of Hailee, Isaac, Savannah, Brooke, and Arihanna and is further survived by his loving companion, Vicky Hovis and his sister, Lynn Marie Scheffner. He is also survived by one niece, Lindsay; two nephews, Chris and Brian; many great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and very close friends that he considered family.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., with social distancing and masks required. A private funeral service will be held Saturday with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a celebration of Kevin's life when it is safe to gather again at a date and time to be announced.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 18, 2020.