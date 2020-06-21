Kevin M. Siembida
1988 - 2020
Kevin M. Siembida, 32, of Wesleyville, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Batavia, N.Y., on March 22, 1988 a son of Carl Siembida and Janet Kuzilla Siembida

Kevin worked at the Lawrence Park Golf Course as a waiter and also as a cook at Eastway Lanes. He was a former volunteer firefighter with the Fairfield Fire Department and enjoyed fishing and bowling.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Andrew and Janet Kuzilla, and his paternal grandparents, Walter and Amelia Siembida.

Besides his parents, survivors include his daughter, Addisyn Siembida of Mentor, Ohio; one sister, Ashley Siembida, of Erie; his stepmother, Judy Dunn; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
