Kevin Sean Peebles Obituary
Kevin Sean Peebles, age 53, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home following an extended battle with cancer. He was born in Erie on March 10, 1967, a son of Warren and Judith (Glass) Peebles.

Kevin worked at Matrix Tool for the last six years, he also installed swimming pools for over twenty years at EZ Clean and was still installing up until his passing. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan and most of all loved being with his family and especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Michelle (Ambrose) Peebles; three children, Kyle, Kaylie and Karissa Peebles and two grandchildren, Jensen and Ryker. He is further survived by his siblings and two step-sons, Anthony and Tyler Fisher.

In accordance with Kevin's wishes, funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. He was laid to rest in Sterrettania Cemetery, beside his son Kaleb, who passed away in infancy.

Funeral services are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
