Khalil Ahmad Reynolds, age 35, ascended on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Khalil (aka Payschentz Leione), was born on Monday, January 28, 1985 in Livingston, N.J.
Khalil graduated from West Side High School, Newark, N.J. in 2002. He went on to serve in the US Navy in Norfolk, Va. Khalil was a gifted artist, talented poet, rapper, avid bowler, Falcon's superfan, car enthusiast, skilled Spades player, and fledgling cook.
Khalil was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores R. Reynolds, and survived by his father, Michael Hasan Hammond; foster parents: Sharon Jones and Akbar El Amin; fiancé, Natavia Vactor; sons: Qua'dir Lewis, Jayce Vactor, and Khalil N. Vactor (posthumous birth); siblings: Hasan Sanders, Tasia Hammond, Yusef A. Reynolds, Abu Hasan Muhammad, Precious and Diamond Muhammad, Hassanah and Dominique Smith. Khalil also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and friends to cherish his memory.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private, however family and friends may attend Khalil's services virtually on Facebook Live at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 by going to https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299
Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2020