Kim Ann Sheehan, 66, of Erie, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born August 19, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas, a daughter of Arlene B. (Cornwell) Sheehan Byrne of Fairview and the late James A. Sheehan.
Kim graduated from Burnsville High School in Minnesota. Following high school, she made her home in Minneapolis, where Kim worked for the Sustainable Resource Company for twenty years and Cup Foods in Minneapolis, retiring as a clerk in 2016.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Francis "Fritz" Byrne.
She was always a dedicated employee and enjoyed her retirement in the Erie area. She loved animals, especially dogs and penguins, and found great joy in walking her dog "Shotzie."
In addition to her mother, she is survived by and her fiancée, Mark Fortebraccio of Erie; she is further survived by her twin sisters, Jame Cedergren (Carl) of North Branch, Minn. and Tory Sheehan of South Minneapolis; one nephew, Maci Cedergren of Stillwater, Minn.; a stepsister, Patty Collins (Jerry); stepbrothers, Francis Byrne (Lydia) and Gurard Byrne (Rosemary); and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Services will be held at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 11, 2020