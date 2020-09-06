1/1
Kim D. Haibach
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kim D. Haibach, age 59, of Corry, passed away at home on Friday, September 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Erie on January 24, 1961, daughter of the late Willard and Judy Peters.

Kim was a 1978 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. For many years, she was a dental assistant for Dr. Marlind Stiles. She was an excellent bowler and had several 300 games. Kim bowled in leagues at Eastland and Greengarden Bowling Lanes. She also loved animals of any kind.

Kim is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Haibach; three children, Judie Eger (Bobby), Erin Haibach (Scott) and Morgan Haibach (Kylie); one brother, Tod Peters (Sue); three grandchildren, Alexa, Gavin and Aiden; and one niece, Tiffany.

At the family's request, a private gathering will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved