Kim D. Haibach, age 59, of Corry, passed away at home on Friday, September 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Erie on January 24, 1961, daughter of the late Willard and Judy Peters.
Kim was a 1978 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. For many years, she was a dental assistant for Dr. Marlind Stiles. She was an excellent bowler and had several 300 games. Kim bowled in leagues at Eastland and Greengarden Bowling Lanes. She also loved animals of any kind.
Kim is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Haibach; three children, Judie Eger (Bobby), Erin Haibach (Scott) and Morgan Haibach (Kylie); one brother, Tod Peters (Sue); three grandchildren, Alexa, Gavin and Aiden; and one niece, Tiffany.
At the family's request, a private gathering will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
