Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Greaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Greaves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Greaves Obituary
Kim Greaves, age 62 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor following an extended illness.

She was born in Erie on February 24, 1957, the daughter of the late Richard and Theresa Janowski Greaves.

Kim was a graduate from Fairview High School in 1976. After high school, she worked as a nurse's aide for many years. She loved crafts, collecting coins and being with her beloved dog Maggie.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Greaves.

She is survived by her son, Eric Greaves and his wife Jennifer of Girard; two sisters: Karen Wojciki (Joey) of Erie; and Kendall Bard (Dave) of Fairview; two grandchildren: Riley and Brady Greaves of Girard; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. Girard.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -