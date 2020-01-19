|
|
Kim Greaves, age 62 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor following an extended illness.
She was born in Erie on February 24, 1957, the daughter of the late Richard and Theresa Janowski Greaves.
Kim was a graduate from Fairview High School in 1976. After high school, she worked as a nurse's aide for many years. She loved crafts, collecting coins and being with her beloved dog Maggie.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Greaves.
She is survived by her son, Eric Greaves and his wife Jennifer of Girard; two sisters: Karen Wojciki (Joey) of Erie; and Kendall Bard (Dave) of Fairview; two grandchildren: Riley and Brady Greaves of Girard; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. Girard.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020